    How much remuneration Nayanthara is getting for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Nayanthara will star in Atlee's film Jawan, as SRK confirmed during an Instagram live. Did you know how much she is getting for the film? Read this

    The South Indian superstar Nayanthara, who recently wed director Vignesh Shivan, is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In June of next year, the Atlee-directed film Jawan will be released in theatres.
     

    nayanthara

    Nayanthara, one of the highest-paid actors in the south, will be paid Rs. 8 crores for the Shah Rukh-starring movie.

    On Sunday, as part of a celebration of reaching 30 years in the business, Shah Rukh announced that Nayanthara would appear in the film. But he didn't reveal any more information about Jawan.

    "Too early to say," SRK said when discussing the movie. There is still much to be done. Besides the fact that I am enjoying myself as an actor, there isn't much I can tell you about Jawan. Additionally, Atlee is a distinct kind of filmmaker.
     

    "His work has been seen by everyone. Again, a genre I've never worked in, he creates superb mass-market movies. I, therefore, wanted to give it a try. Additionally, I believe Atlee and I get along well. He brings some, and I bring some (to the movie). Everything we've done with Jawan has been thrilling and exciting, he declared.
     

    On June 9 in Chennai, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan were married. Only close friends and family members attended the intimate wedding. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder: Here are 5 reasons to watch Chris Hemsworth's film

    Among the famous people who participated in the wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, among others. Recently, the couple returned from their honeymoon in Thailand. Also Read: Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

    Video Icon