Month after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Bigg Boss' Manu Punjabi receives death threats

Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi received death threats similar to those made by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and The Rajasthan cops have nabbed the man from a place in Uttar Pradesh

Manu Punjabi, a Bigg Boss contestant, thanked the Jaipur police for detaining a man who attempted to extort money from him. He may have been threatened with being shot dead like the Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala if he didn't pay up. The Bigg Boss 10 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant expressed gratitude to the police on social media. He tweeted, " Ifeel blessed and thankful to....@Tomarhricha...Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful."

Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 fails to break Salman Khan’s Sultan record

A 31-year-old man was detained by the Chitrakoot police after it was claimed that he had sent Manu Punjabi an email demanding that he hand over Rs 10 lakh as ransom. He asserted membership in the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bijnor region of Uttar Pradesh is where the arrest was made. The investigation was started by deputy commissioner of police Richa Tomar.

According to the attachment, the man is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demands a 10 lakh rupee ransom from Manu Punjabi. The same was tracked first using an IP address and then a mobile phone. The person has been identified as Tony, also known as Kulveer Singh Chauhan. He appears to be a drug user.

Also Read: Who was Vidyasagar? South actor Meena's husband passes away

In Punjab, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot in broad daylight. As condolences poured in for the rapper, the horrifying murder sent shockwaves across India. On the direction of Canadian gangster Goldy Brar, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the assassination. Bishnoi has disclosed how they devised a complex plan to assassinate Salman Khan, but it was unsuccessful. Karan Johar, a Bollywood filmmaker, was another target for them.