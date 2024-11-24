Massive fire leaves 2,000 families homeless in Philippines's Tondo; chilling videos shows destruction (WATCH)

At least 2,000 families were left homeless after a massive fire tore through the residential community of Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday.

At least 2,000 families were left homeless after a massive fire tore through the residential community of Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday. According to Senior Inspector Alejandro Ramos, intelligence and investigation chief of the Manila Fire Department, the blaze destroyed approximately a thousand homes when it broke out around 8 in the morning.

The Philippine Air Force also deployed two aircraft to assist in the firefighting efforts, while four additional fire boats were utilized.

Ramos said most of the homes in the area were made of light, combustible materials, as many residents are informal settlers. The strong winds in the coastal community also contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Several videos surfaced on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke rising in the sky as flames raged.

Also read: Body of missing rabbi Zvi Kogan found in UAE; Israeli PM says he was murdered in 'antisemitic terror incident'

Some reports claimed the massive fire claimed six lives however no official confirmation was issued for the same.

Firefighting teams were rushed to the spot, prompting a response from fire marshals across the entire Metro Manila region to douse the flames.

Latest Videos