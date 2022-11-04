5 SEXY looks of Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mili’ promotions you can use for date night

Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Mili’ released in the theatres on Friday. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, ‘Mili’ also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, and is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor. While the film’s box office report of the opening day will be out on Saturday, here are five looks of the actor from the film’s promotions that can help you pick an outfit for your date night.

Planning to go out on a date with your bae but confused about which outfit to wear? How about you take some inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe? Known as one of the young fashionistas of Bollywood, Janhvi’s sartorial choices can never go wrong. And with the promotions of ‘Mili’, Janhvi had upped her fashion game. From classic lehengas to salwar suits and chic dresses, Janhvi’s attires from the film’s promotions have become a hit with the fashion police. Here, were present you five hottest picks from Janhvi’s ‘Mili’ wardrobe that can give you a cue about what to wear on your date night; check out.

One of the best looks from Janhvi Kapoor's promotional diaries is this blue gown from the house of Versace. This stunning piece which comes with a slit and a cut-out neck, giving a sneak peek of the cleavage, is a stunner of an option for a date night. It is regal, it is sultry and it is everything hot and sexy! ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked every bit of a glam in this dtrikingly gorgeous tangy orange bodycon dress. It comes with a stylish halter neck and in full in length. It perfectly accencurates the figure while showing off the back. If you want to go a little sexy on your date, this pick is just right for that! ALSO READ: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

This faux leather bodycron dress screams hot in every possible way. Wear it on your date night and see how its apms up the mood of your partner. The It perfectly hugs the body while showing off the curves and is a great choice for a fun date night. We bet your partner will not be able to take his eyes off you in this sultry one-piece.

Another option for a date night outfit can be this monocrome cut-out body hugging dress. Needless to say, the dress will put a lot of focus on your assets, letting you proudly flaunt your body. With bare minimum accessories, you can totally rock this look, especially if its an earning evening plan or a date over a few drinks.

