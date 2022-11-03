Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

The latest leaf from Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ promotional sartorial choices is a royal blue Kanjivaram saree. The actor was in Hyderabad for the film’s promotions.

Janhvi Kapoor has been travelling distances for the promotion of her upcoming survival thriller film ‘Mili’. From promoting it in Mumbai to travelling to other cities including Jaipur, Janhvi has been running on a jam-packed schedule. Her last pit stop for the promotions of the City of Pearls, Hyderabad. And when Janhvi’s in the South, there is no way she will opt to wear anything but the beautiful Kanjivaram saree.

In a gorgeous royal blue kanjivaram saree with silver zari work all over it, Janhvi Kapoor reflected upon her South Indian roots. She paired the saree with a deep blue tie-up strappy blouse. ALOS READ: SEXY and HOT Pictures: 11 times Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi in gorgeous sarees

To further complete her look for the event in Hyderabad, Janhvi Kapoor wore kundan jhumkas with a bindi. For the hair, she pulled it back in a sleek bun and accessorized it with a beautiful gajra. Also read: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote in Telugu, "I am very happy to be in Hyderabad, thank you for your love #Mili".

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her stunning sartorial choices, has been on the top of her game with the outfits for the promotions of ‘Mili’. From donning the six-yard to showing off her curves in bodycon dresses, Janhvi has impressed one and all with each and every outfit she picked for the film’s promotions.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor wore a multi-colored lehenga and a strappy blouse for another event. She paired it with a chunky blue neckpiece to accessorize her look while styling her hair in soft curls.

Interestingly, most of the outfits that Janhvi Kapoor wore for Mili’s promotions, have been traditional. She donned an ivory-white saree with a sequinned border. She matched it with a heavily embellished silver strapless blouse which came with a sweet hearth plunging neckline.

