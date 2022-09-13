Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Test Championship: What are India's Final chances after England pips South Africa?

    England has edged past South Africa 2-1 in the just-concluded three-Test series. Following the same, we look at the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship table and analyse India's Final chances.

    It has been a strong comeback from England in the sport's longest format, as it has managed to get out of the bottom place in the ICC World Test Championship 2022-23 table. Following England's 2-1 home win in the recently-concluded three-Test series against South Africa, the hosts have risen to the seventh spot in the WTC table. However, with a series more to go, does England have a realistic chance of making it to the Final? Also, what are India's prospects for the Final, how does the WTC table shape up after this, and how could it appear going forward? We look at it here.

    South Africa's chances
    The second-placed Proteas have a couple of series remaining: Three in Australia and a couple at home against the Windies. However, they will have to eye a win in all five matches, as a loss or a draw in either might make them dependent on Australia, India and Pakistan.

    England's chances
    England might have done well after losing out on a couple of series and drawing one, winning the last couple. However, with a series more to go, even a 3-0 win in Pakistan will not be enough to improve the win percentage that could guarantee it a top-two finish.

    Australia's chances
    Australia is currently the table topper and has three series remaining: Two at home vs WI, three at home vs SA and four in India. A 5-4 margin in these nine Tests could drop them out of the top two. A 6-3 margin might help it qualify, whereas a better margin than that is a guaranteed spot in the Final.

    Can Sri Lanka threaten India?
    Lanka is placed third but has just a series remaining: Two in New Zealand. Even a 2-0 clean sweep will not be enough to improve its points percentage, which could seriously threaten India.

    What about Pakistan?
    Although Babar Azam and co are placed fifth, they are better compared to Lanka. They have a couple of series remaining at home: Three against England and two against NZ. The Pakistanis need to win at least five to have a clear chance of moving into the top two, while a 4-1 margin could still make it possible.

    India's chances
    Rohit Sharma and co are currently ranked fourth and have a couple of Test series: Two in Bangladesh and four at home against Australia. India will have to win all their six to stand a chance to go past Australia.

