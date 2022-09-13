Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Would Md Shami over Harshal Patel have been a better choice?

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup squad is out for Team India. While Harshal Patel has returned to the side, Mohammed Shami has been put on standby. Meanwhile, Krishnamachari Srikkanth prefers the latter over the former.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Monday, former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth stated that experienced seamer Mohammad Shami should have been selected in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month at the sacrifice of all-rounder Harshal Patel. Fit-again pace speargun Jasprit Bumrah is also back alongside Harshal, a death-over specialist. However, the All-India Senior Selection Committee did not come up with any surprises in the squad.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on Star Sports, Srikkanth, an ex-chairman of the selection committee, voiced, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia. The guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment, and he can get on early wickets. So, I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    Image credit: Getty

    "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy. I mean, they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket, but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team," added Srikkanth.

    Image credit: PTI

    India will play its opening game against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah has recently nursed a back injury, and Harshal, who had recovered from a side strain, has undergone an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return

    Image credit: Getty

    In contrast, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team has declared them fit for the global competition. The two players who missed out on the T20WC spot were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, while veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin pipped them.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders comeback, Pakistan disappointed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders' comeback

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Eng vs SA Oval Test Goosebumps England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral snt

    'Goosebumps': England cricketers singing first televised rendition of 'God Save the King' goes viral

    Recent Stories

    OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply AJR

    OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin today: Here's how to apply

    Mukul Rohatgi set to be new Attorney General of India once again

    Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General for India once again

    Emmy Awards 2022 complete winner list drb

    Emmy Awards 2022: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Zendaya win Best Actor, Best Actress for Squid Games, Euphoria

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom AJR

    Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

    football Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon