ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Would Md Shami over Harshal Patel have been a better choice?

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup squad is out for Team India. While Harshal Patel has returned to the side, Mohammed Shami has been put on standby. Meanwhile, Krishnamachari Srikkanth prefers the latter over the former.

On Monday, former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth stated that experienced seamer Mohammad Shami should have been selected in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month at the sacrifice of all-rounder Harshal Patel. Fit-again pace speargun Jasprit Bumrah is also back alongside Harshal, a death-over specialist. However, the All-India Senior Selection Committee did not come up with any surprises in the squad.

Speaking on Star Sports, Srikkanth, an ex-chairman of the selection committee, voiced, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia. The guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment, and he can get on early wickets. So, I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel." ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

"Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy. I mean, they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket, but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team," added Srikkanth.

India will play its opening game against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah has recently nursed a back injury, and Harshal, who had recovered from a side strain, has undergone an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return

