ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return
Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been announced. The squad witnesses the return of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Also, the squad for Australia and South Africa T20Is were announced.
The Indian squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month has been announced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Mumbai on Monday to finalise the squad, and it was announced on the day itself. The squad witnesses the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Harshal Patel. The squad would also comprise former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, whose return to form during the just-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was highly influential.
Besides, the squads for the Australia and South Africa home Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) that precede the T20WC were also announced. At this time, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be undergoing a conditioning-related camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
India squad for T20WC: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh
Reserves: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.
India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah
Schedule
T20WC: Starts October 16
IND vs AUS
1st T20I: September 20 (Mohali)
2nd T20I: September 23 (Nagpur)
3rd T20I: September 25 (Hyderabad)
IND vs SA
1st T20I: September 28 (Thiruvananthapuram)
2nd T20I: October 2 (Guwahati)
3rd T20I: October 4 (Indore)