David Warner to engage in discussions with CA over lifetime captaincy ban overturn

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Australia is without an ODI captain after Aaron Finch retired from the format. Meanwhile, David Warner is tipped to take up the role as he will engage in discussions with CA for getting his captaincy lifetime ban overturned.

    The Australian One-Day International (ODI) side is without a captain, as Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the format last week. While his opening partner David Warner is tipped to take over the role, uncertainty surrounds the decision owing to his lifetime leadership ban by Cricket Australia (CA) since 2018. He was the mastermind behind the infamous ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test, following which CA handed him the ban. Now, it is reported that Warner will undergo talks with CA to get his ban overturned to take over the captaincy duties for the ODI side ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

    Finch called time on his ODI career following a run of poor form, as he did not want to jeopardise Australian chances of an able leader with just over a year to go for the World Cup. Although Test skipper Pat Cummins has also been tipped for the role, it is subject to his workload management, while Warner remains firmly in the fray.

    As reported by Fox Sports, Warner said, "I have spoken to Nick Hockley. We're going to try and have a catch-up. It isn't straightforward at the moment, but I'm sure we might be able to in the next couple of weeks. But, there's no rush for anything." Also, he attested that it would be a privilege to return to leading Australia, having been Steven Smith's deputy in the past.

    "I haven't had any conversations at all. But look, I think at the end of the day, any opportunity to captain would be a privilege. But, from my end, there's a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia, and my main focus is playing cricket," Warner testified.

    "Unfortunately, many events before 2018 were with the board: The MOU stuff and all that. There was a lot of stuff that got over and above in terms of more than the Cape Town stuff. There was more to it. I think that's where my decision, the penalty handed down was more of stuff happening before that," added Warner.

    On being questioned about his upcoming conversation with CA, Warner sounded, "I think at the end of the day, it's about what questions they want to ask me. That's where the conversation starts, and we can lead from there. It's almost a completely new ball game from when 2018 happened. I would be interested to see and hear what their thoughts are and what not. And then we can probably go from there."

    Yet, Warner was optimistic about Cummins getting the first nod, saying, "Obviously, Pat has the Test captaincy, and he will be offered the job if he wants to take it, and rightfully so. Everyone is talking about it [my captaincy], and a few people are endorsing me, but it's something for me. It's just about making sure Cricket Australia will have those conversations with me that they do have those conversations."

