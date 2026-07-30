Petrol Mileage: Does Morning Fuel Fill Really Save Money?Here’s What Experts Say!
There's a common belief among drivers in India: fill your tank in the morning and get more mileage. But is this a real hack or just a popular myth? We dig deep to find out the real story.
Will Mileage Really Increase if You Fill Petrol in the Morning?
Many drivers make a beeline for the petrol pump first thing in the morning. The common thinking is that cool morning air makes petrol denser, so you get more fuel for your money and better mileage. This idea is popular everywhere, from small towns to big cities in Tamil Nadu. But is there any science behind this, or is it just a rumour? Let's find out the truth that most people don't know.
What's the Science Behind This Belief?
It's a basic science fact: cooler liquids are denser than warmer ones. Since petrol is a liquid, it should technically be denser in the cool morning hours. While this is a scientifically proven fact, there's a catch. Modern petrol bunks store their fuel in huge underground tanks. These tanks act like insulators, protecting the petrol from the day's heat and the night's cold. Because of this, the petrol's temperature hardly changes throughout the day.
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So, Do You Really Get More Petrol by Filling Up in the Morning?
As we said, the underground tanks keep the petrol's temperature stable. So, the idea that you get a lot more fuel because of higher density in the morning gives you only a tiny advantage. According to one study, this temperature difference changes your mileage by a very small fraction of a percent. For a regular driver, this offers no real-world benefit. So, scientific proof shows the belief that a morning fill-up boosts mileage is practically useless.
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Then What Actually Increases Your Mileage?
Your vehicle's mileage has nothing to do with when you fill petrol. It actually depends on several other things. First, always maintain the correct tyre pressure. Second, get your vehicle serviced regularly to keep the engine running smoothly. Avoid sudden braking and drive at a steady, smooth pace to increase mileage. Don't leave your engine running at long signals. Using the right gear, road conditions, your vehicle's age, and general upkeep all have a huge impact on mileage. You can get much better mileage by focusing on these things.
Is a Morning Fill-Up Necessary? What's the Final Verdict?
The so-called 'density advantage' of filling petrol in the morning is almost zero at modern petrol pumps. So, you really don't need to worry about filling your tank only at a specific time. Just fill it up whenever it's convenient for you. If you really want to improve your mileage, focus on the real stuff: make sure your tyres have the right air pressure, service your vehicle on time, and drive smoothly. These practical tips will give you more kilometres for every rupee you spend on petrol.
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