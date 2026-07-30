The so-called 'density advantage' of filling petrol in the morning is almost zero at modern petrol pumps. So, you really don't need to worry about filling your tank only at a specific time. Just fill it up whenever it's convenient for you. If you really want to improve your mileage, focus on the real stuff: make sure your tyres have the right air pressure, service your vehicle on time, and drive smoothly. These practical tips will give you more kilometres for every rupee you spend on petrol.