Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices on select models by up to Rs 20,000 starting in September, its third increase since May. The automaker attributes the hike to rising input costs and inflation, despite ongoing cost-reduction efforts.

Maruti Suzuki India will increase prices of its select models by up to Rs 20,000 from September, marking its third price hike since May, according to an exchange filing. The automaker attributed the latest price hike to the sustained rise in input costs, elevated inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment.

Reason for Price Hike

“...in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs. 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026,” the carmaker said in an exchange filing.

The company said it has been taking continuous cost-reduction measures to mitigate the impact of rising input costs. “However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it noted. Also, the company did not specify the names of the car models covered under the price hike.

Strong Sales Performance

In an earlier development, Maruti Suzuki India crossed the 1-million-unit sales milestone within the first five months of FY2026-27. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India reported its highest-ever domestic sales for August, while Tata Motors recorded a 49 per cent year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales during the month.

Maruti Suzuki sold 2,19,220 units in August 2026, including 1,80,078 units in the domestic market, 5,298 units to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and 33,844 units through exports.

Its cumulative sales during April-August stood at 11,43,365 units, up from 8,89,070 units in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose to 1,76,971 units in August from 1,31,278 units a year earlier. Utility vehicle sales increased to 79,045 units from 54,043 units, while sales of compact and mid-size passenger cars climbed to 77,166 units from 59,597 units.

Market Performance

At the time of reporting, Maruti shares were trading at around Rs 12803, up 103 points or 0.81 per cent against the previous close of Rs 12,700 per share. As of September 7,the company has a market cap of Rs 4,02,535.90 crore, as per the data available on BSE. (ANI)