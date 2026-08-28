Hyundai Price Hike 2026: Cars Get Costlier Again, Up to 1% Increase From September
Hyundai has announced it will hike car prices by up to 1% from September 2026. The company says rising input costs are the main reason for this.
Hyundai Car Price increase Again
If you were planning to buy a Hyundai, here's a small shocker. Hyundai Motor India has announced it will raise prices across all its models by up to 1% from September 2026. The company blames rising raw material and logistics costs for the hike. They also mentioned that global political and economic uncertainties have pushed up their expenses. Hyundai added that while they tried to absorb the costs, they are now forced to pass on a part of the burden to customers.
Price will vary depending on model and variant
This new price hike will apply to all models, from the entry-level Grand i10 Nios to the premium Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Currently, Hyundai cars are priced between approximately ₹5.60 lakh and ₹55.70 lakh. The exact price increase in September will be decided based on each specific model and variant.
This is the third price hike in 2026
This is the third time Hyundai is increasing its car prices in 2026. The company first raised prices by about 0.6% on January 1. Following that, they announced another 1% hike in April, which became effective from June 1. That hike increased car prices by up to ₹12,800, depending on the model. Hyundai's business has faced several challenges this year. In the first quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June), the company's exports saw a major drop. Tensions in the Middle East and a fire at the factory of its supplier, 'Mobis', temporarily hit production and impacted exports.
Exports decreased by 19.6%
During the same period last fiscal year, Hyundai had exported 48,140 vehicles. However, in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, exports fell to 38,708 units, which is a drop of about 19.6%. Hyundai has stated that it is implementing the new price hike from September considering the rising raw material costs and the uncertainty in the global economic situation.
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