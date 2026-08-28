This is the third time Hyundai is increasing its car prices in 2026. The company first raised prices by about 0.6% on January 1. Following that, they announced another 1% hike in April, which became effective from June 1. That hike increased car prices by up to ₹12,800, depending on the model. Hyundai's business has faced several challenges this year. In the first quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June), the company's exports saw a major drop. Tensions in the Middle East and a fire at the factory of its supplier, 'Mobis', temporarily hit production and impacted exports.