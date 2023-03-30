Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 4G in India; From price to features, know it all

The more feature-packed Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The India variant of the Redmi Note 12 4G gets a Sunrise Gold colour option that the global variant does not have.

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C have officially been launched in India. They are affordable phones, with the 12C in particular being advertised as an entry-level model for those looking to purchase their first smartphone.

In Xiaomi's "growing" Redmi Note 12 range, which also includes the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 12 4G, as its name implies, is now the most inexpensive phone. The Redmi Note 12 4G will face off against the Realme C55 and Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, while the Redmi 12C will fight with devices like the Motorola G13.

All about Redmi Note 12 4G

The 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 12 4G has a hollow punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Xiaomi claims that the screen has a maximal brightness of 1,200 nits and supports a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone weighs about 183.5g and has a 7.85mm diameter, with smooth edges.

Black, blue, and gold are the three hues Xiaomi is providing. The IP53 rating of the Note 12 4G. A side-mounted fingertip reader handles biometrics.

The device's powerhouse components include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 CPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage that can be expanded by up to 1TB with a micro-SD card. MIUI 14, which is built on Android 13, is in charge. A 5,000mAh cell with 33W rapid charging powers the device.

The Redmi Note 12 4G has three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera (Samsung JN1, f/1.8), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP telephoto sensor. It has a 13MP face camera on the front. There are two 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB versions for the Redmi Note 12 4G.

The Redmi Note 12 4G begins at Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB in India. The price of the 6GB/128GB variant is Rs 16,999. On transactions made with ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMIs, Xiaomi claims to be giving a Rs 1,000 reduction.

