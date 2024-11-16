Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome their baby boy with love

News of Rohit Sharma becoming a father for the second time is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that Ritika Sajdeh has given birth to a son. Official confirmation is still awaited.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has become a father for the second time. A post is going viral on social media that Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh has given birth to a son. However, there has been no confirmation from Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. For the past few days, many posts regarding Ritika Sajdeh's pregnancy have gone viral, and now it is being claimed that Ritika has given birth to a son. It is being said that, like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, they also kept their pregnancy private.

Rohit and Ritika's wedding took place in 2015

Rohit Sharma married his manager Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. After this, on December 30, 2018, they gave birth to a daughter, named Samaira. Samaira is now 5 years old, and now it is being said that Rohit Sharma's family is complete, as a son has also been born into their home. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh make a very lovely couple. Ritika is often seen sitting in the stands cheering for her husband and praying for him with her fingers crossed.

Rohit Sharma hasn't gone to Perth with Team India yet

The Indian cricket team has to play a five-match Test series against Australia, starting on November 22. The rest of the Indian team has reached Australia and has also begun to practice sessions, while Rohit Sharma has not yet gone to Perth due to Ritika's pregnancy. It is being said that he may soon fly for the Perth Test. If he is unable to be a part of this series, Jasprit Bumrah will take over the captaincy of this series. If India wins this series 4-1, they will secure their place in the WTC final.

 

 

 

