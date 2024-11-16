PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect bikini body, check out actress’ sculpted abs

Disha Patani recently wowed fans with a chic yellow look on Instagram, radiating elegance and confidence. The Kanguva actress continues to shine both onscreen and online.
 

Disha Patani exudes elegance in yellow with her chic, radiant look on Instagram NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, widely known for her stunning looks and fitness, recently turned heads with a striking Instagram post that left her fans in awe. The Kanguva actress, who has a reputation for making waves on social media, shared a picture of herself wearing a bright yellow bikini, showcasing her sun-kissed tan and toned physique. The picture quickly became viral, as fans flooded the comments with compliments on her beauty and confidence.

Disha Patani has always been known for her fit and sculpted body, and the Kanguva star’s latest Instagram update was no exception. In the post, she confidently flaunted her well-toned abs and glowing skin, radiating both elegance and strength. The yellow bikini perfectly complemented her natural tan, highlighting her flawless complexion.

This bold and carefree style has become characteristic of Disha Patani’s social media presence. Whether she’s posting behind-the-scenes glimpses from her film sets or vacation photos, her followers are always excited to see what she’ll share next. Disha’s Instagram account has become one of the most followed in the Indian film industry, with millions of fans keeping an eye on her latest fashion choices and personal updates.

On the work front, Disha Patani continues to make waves in the film industry with her upcoming projects. One of the most anticipated films she's starring in is Kanguva, where she plays a pivotal role alongside popular actor Suriya. Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a high-octane action drama that promises to showcase Disha in a completely new avatar. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performance, as she is known for her versatility in action-packed roles, and Kanguva is expected to be no different.

