Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

Apple WWDC 2023 event dates have been confirmed for June this year. The latest edition of WWDC developer event from Apple will be an online affair with limited seats for developers and students for the in-person experience.

The much-anticipated mixed reality device is rumoured to be unveiled in some way at the Apple WWDC 2023 event, which has been scheduled for June of this year. The WWDC 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 5 and end on June 9. Additionally, the company has stated that WWDC 2023 will be an online conference and will offer students and coders a unique experience at the Apple Park on the conference's first day.

The business stated that WWDC23 is "free for all developers" and "will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements." The introduction will be the primary event for the general public, during which Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, will take us through the company's new product advancements and present us to the new software for various Apple products.

It is difficult to debate, however, that the event preview makes it abundantly obvious that we might see more than just software updates. The mixed reality device has grown into a significant project for Apple, and despite many challenges, the company is eager to advance in this area and get the industry to pay attention.

This week, it was stated that Apple workers were having worries about the viability of the headset, but Cook and company are moving forward with their plans in spite of these reservations. During WWDC 2023, developers will have online and offline access to Apple employees.

Another major draw at this year's WWDC introduction is iOS 17, as iPhone owners eagerly anticipate the new features coming to their devices later in the year. Although it is doubtful, we might also see some device demonstrations, such as those for Macs or even AirPods.

