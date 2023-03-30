Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    Apple WWDC 2023 event dates have been confirmed for June this year. The latest edition of WWDC developer event from Apple will be an online affair with limited seats for developers and students for the in-person experience.
     

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced iOS 17 AR VR headset more expected in June gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    The much-anticipated mixed reality device is rumoured to be unveiled in some way at the Apple WWDC 2023 event, which has been scheduled for June of this year. The WWDC 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 5 and end on June 9. Additionally, the company has stated that WWDC 2023 will be an online conference and will offer students and coders a unique experience at the Apple Park on the conference's first day.

    The business stated that WWDC23 is "free for all developers" and "will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements." The introduction will be the primary event for the general public, during which Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, will take us through the company's new product advancements and present us to the new software for various Apple products.

    Also Read | Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    It is difficult to debate, however, that the event preview makes it abundantly obvious that we might see more than just software updates. The mixed reality device has grown into a significant project for Apple, and despite many challenges, the company is eager to advance in this area and get the industry to pay attention.

    This week, it was stated that Apple workers were having worries about the viability of the headset, but Cook and company are moving forward with their plans in spite of these reservations. During WWDC 2023, developers will have online and offline access to Apple employees.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked? Here's what we know so far

    Another major draw at this year's WWDC introduction is iOS 17, as iPhone owners eagerly anticipate the new features coming to their devices later in the year. Although it is doubtful, we might also see some device demonstrations, such as those for Macs or even AirPods. 

    Also Read | iOS 16.4 is officially released with new features; Check out what are the latest additions

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9499 Is the new 4G smartphone worth buying gcw

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked? Here's what we know so far

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store Know what makes it special gcw

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store; Know what makes it special

    Setback for Google NCLAT upholds Rs 1337 crore penalty slapped by CCI gcw

    Setback for Google! NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337 crore penalty slapped by CCI

    Apple now allows users to pay later service with no interest no fees Details here gcw

    Apple now allows users to pay later service with no interest & no fees; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details AJR

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details

    Explained Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Explained: Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Avatar The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon