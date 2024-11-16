Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 680 November 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-680: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Nov 16).
 

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-680 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Nov 16) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 680:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

IMD warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kerala over next few days, yellow alert in 8 districts

Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for Mandala Pooja, annual pilgrimage season begins

Kerala: Samastha's mouthpiece opposes compromise over Munambam dispute, defends Waqf ownership

BJP slams CPI(M) over misleading stance on Centre's denial of 'national disaster' status for Wayanad landslide

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Dehradun accident: Revisiting last hours of 6 friends before horrific crash

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

