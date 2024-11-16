Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed

Chinese state-sponsored hackers have reportedly targeted multiple US telecom companies, including T-Mobile, in a cyber-espionage campaign aimed at stealing sensitive political and governmental data.

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

A major cyber-espionage campaign, believed to be linked to Chinese state-sponsored hackers, has compromised the networks of several US telecommunications companies, including T-Mobile, according to reports by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal. The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued a joint statement confirming the breach, which is believed to be part of a broader effort by China to infiltrate key US infrastructure and gather sensitive intelligence.

The hackers, reportedly affiliated with the Chinese government, targeted the telecom providers to access customer call records and potentially intercept private communications. The primary goal of the attack appears to be the acquisition of information about individuals with ties to US government and political activities. While the identities of the affected individuals have not been disclosed, the FBI noted that most of them were likely involved in political or governmental roles.

Despite the severity of the breach, there is no evidence so far that personal customer data has been significantly impacted. T-Mobile, one of the affected telecom companies, reassured its users that it is closely monitoring the situation and that no personal information appears to have been compromised. The company has also confirmed that it is working with law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

The attack is part of a larger wave of cyber-espionage operations allegedly orchestrated by China. The FBI pointed to the possibility that the hackers targeted data related to US law enforcement surveillance programs, including those authorized under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This highlights the growing concerns over the security of sensitive government programs and data.

This latest cyber intrusion follows a string of similar incidents attributed to Chinese hackers in recent months. Earlier this year, US authorities uncovered a large-scale hacking operation, dubbed "Flax Typhoon," which involved the installation of malicious software on more than 200,000 consumer devices, including home routers and security cameras, effectively creating a vast botnet. Moreover, Chinese hackers have previously targeted the personal devices of political figures, including presidential candidates and high-ranking officials.

The Chinese government has consistently denied any involvement in these cyber activities, but US officials continue to link these attacks to state-sponsored efforts to steal technological, political, and intelligence data. In response to the growing threat, the FBI and CISA are working closely with telecommunications companies to bolster defenses and prevent future intrusions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift check details gcw

Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health snt

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health

BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed shk

BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed

Is Starlink coming to India Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio gcw

Is Starlink coming to India? Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India anr

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive watch snt

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll dmn

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Tuatara The Three-Eyed Reptile That Can Live Over 100 Years AJR

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Tuatara The Three-Eyed Reptile That Can Live Over 100 Years AJR

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon