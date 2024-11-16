Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime bicycle kick in Portugal's Nations League win over Poland stuns Internet (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo once again reminded the footballing world that he is far from slowing down, delivering a vintage performance in Portugal’s 5-1 victory over Poland in the Nations League on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again reminded the footballing world that he is far from slowing down, delivering a vintage performance in Portugal’s 5-1 victory over Poland in the Nations League on Friday. At the age of 39, the Al-Nassr forward showcased why he remains one of the game's greatest, netting two goals and providing an assist, including a breathtaking bicycle kick that has set the internet abuzz.

Ronaldo's first contribution came in the form of a calm panenka from the penalty spot, before he truly stole the spotlight with his second goal. In the 48th minute, Ronaldo launched himself into the air to meet a cross with a perfect bicycle kick, sending the ball into the top corner of the net. The audacious strike left fans and commentators in awe, with social media platforms lighting up as videos of the goal went viral almost instantly.

This brilliant bicycle kick marked the 135th international goal of Ronaldo’s career, further solidifying his place as the top scorer in men's international football. Remarkably, 36 of those goals have come after he turned 35, defying the typical decline seen in most players as they age. With 15 goals for club and country this season alone, Ronaldo's career total now stands at an astonishing 910 goals, a testament to his unrelenting form and commitment.

In addition to his individual brilliance, the victory also allowed Ronaldo to etch his name further into history. By securing his 132nd win for Portugal, he surpassed Spain’s Sergio Ramos to become the player with the most international victories in men's football, a new record to add to his already glittering resume.

Ronaldo’s sensational bicycle kick was more than just a goal—it was a statement. As he continues to defy expectations at the age of 39, the football world can only marvel at the enduring excellence of the man who refuses to let age define his legacy.

Portugal reach Nations League quarters with 5-1 win over Poland - How it happened

Portugal secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a commanding 5-1 victory over Poland on home soil.

Although the hosts dominated possession with 70% of the ball, the first half was frustrating, as they failed to register a single shot on target. Poland, on the other hand, looked dangerous at times, with Krzysztof Piątek and Piotr Zielinski showing promise in attack.

However, Portugal came alive in the second half. Nuno Mendes made a powerful run down the left and delivered a cross into the box, where Rafael Leao’s diving header broke the deadlock.

Cristiano Ronaldo then won a penalty and coolly converted it, marking the same stadium where he scored his first international goal 20 years ago. Bruno Fernandes added to the tally with a stunning long-range strike, before Pedro Neto slotted home a fourth after a pass from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo capped off the night with a spectacular bicycle kick to make it 5-0. Poland managed to grab a consolation goal when Dominik Marczuk found the net, denying Portugal a clean sheet.

With one game remaining in Group A1, Portugal are top of the table, followed by Croatia, Poland, and Scotland. The gap between second and fourth is just three points.

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were left in sheer disbelief and awe after witnessing the Portuguese legend's stunning bicycle kick against Poland. Social media quickly erupted with admiration, as supporters flooded platforms with praise for the 39-year-old’s athleticism and skill.

Many expressed amazement at how Ronaldo continues to defy age, with some calling the goal "timeless" and "unbelievable."

