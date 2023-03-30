OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 are scheduled to launch on April 4th in India. The handset will be available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey colour options. This will be the second major launch from the brand this year in India after OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is coming soon. More specifically, the phone in question is set to launch in India on April 4. It will be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The Nord CE Lite is OnePlus's most affordable array of the Nord series phones, acting as a gateway into the "OnePlus-verse," for those who are keeping count. The Nord CE 2 Lite price in India started at Rs 19,999 and we can expect its successor, the Nord CE 3 Lite, to be priced as competitively.

OnePlus has provided some important hardware information about the forthcoming Nord CE 3 Lite in advance of the device's April 4 formal showing. Battery size and charging efficiency are two of those finer elements.

The Nord CE 3 Lite will have a 5,000mAh battery and enable 67W rapid charging, according to OnePlus. The Nord CE 2 Lite had a similar volume but a 33W maximum output. The Nord CE 3 Lite may have a larger screen and potentially a higher-resolution camera, as suggested by OnePlus's debut event subject of "larger than life," which has been a rumour for some time.

The full design of the Nord CE 3 Lite is no mystery at this point as OnePlus has revealed the phone in full glory well in advance and a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout.” The Nord CE 3 Lite, too, will have its own signature colour which is being billed as “Pastel Lime.” OnePlus has stated that Chromatic Gray will also be an option.

According to promotional images, unlike the Nord CE 2 Lite, the phone won't have a warning button. The middle of the screen is carved out with a hole punch on the front. On one end, there was a Nord CE 2 Lite. According to rumors, the Nord CE 3 Lite will have a 6.7-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a quick 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (identical to the Nord CE 2 Lite) processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, triple rear cameras led by a 108MP main sensor, and OxygenOS software running on Android 13.

Therefore, it is evident that the appearance and feel of the phone will undergo significant changes.

(Photo: Twitter | Mukul Sharma)