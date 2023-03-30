Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to miss out on one of the iconic features that the company has been adding to its smartphone since forever. The report suggests that instead of the alert slider, the company will introduce a customisable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra.

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 15 Pro, one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of the year, will have a multi-use action button in place of the standard mute switch, according to recent media reports.

    The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have a physical button on the side of the device that can be used for a number of tasks, including muting conversations, capturing screenshots, and starting Siri, according to information that has surfaced. Compared to the current silent switch, which can only be used to silence inbound conversations and alerts, the new button is reportedly more flexible.

    The multi-use button on the iPhone 15 Pro will have programmable options that will let users give the button various functions based on their personal preferences.

    The Ring/Silent option that has been a part of every iPhone model since 2007 will be replaced by the Action button. The addition of a new low-power processor also ensures that the Action button on an iPhone will function for a while after the battery dies.

    The iPhone 15 Pro is said to have a single volume control that can change the intensity up and down in addition to an Action button. It is anticipated that both keys will be solid-state design. Apple hasn't released any formal information about the iPhone 15 Pro or its capabilities, despite months of rumours and leaks. The device is anticipated to have a redesigned camera system, better battery life, and quicker computing rates in addition to the multi-use action button.

    The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus versions are still anticipated to have a mute switch and two volume keys, with these alterations only being rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

