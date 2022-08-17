Vivo V25 Pro launched in India; know offers, price, specs, every detail here

The Vivo V25 Pro includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone has a versatile setup that provides unrivalled photography and videography capabilities, even at night.

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced the launch of its new Vivo V25 Pro smartphone with colour-changing technology in India on Wednesday. The Vivo V25 Pro includes a 64 MP OIS night camera, colour-changing fluorite AG glass, a 120Hz 3D curved display, and a 32MP eye AF selfie camera, among other features.

The Vivo V25 Pro is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and will be available in two colours: Sailing Blue and Pure Black. It will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India's e-store, and all partner retail stores starting from August 25, 2022.

As per the company, customers who pre-book the device will receive a flat discount of Rs 3,500 (applicable on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions) and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

In his statement, Vivo India's Head of Brand Strategy, Yogendra Sriramula, said, "The V25 Pro's Color Changing Technology, stunning 3D curved display, and OIS Night Camera are unquestionably proof of our unwavering commitment to introducing market-leading advancements. With this launch, we provide customers with an amazing experience designed to make the best and most innovative technologies available."

The Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56" FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz for a superior visual and browsing experience. It also has a 100 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and a super high contrast level of 6,000,000:1 to ensure an immersive viewing experience.

Furthermore, the Vivo V25 Pro has a 64MP primary camera supplemented by an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone has a versatile setup that offers unrivalled photography and videography capabilities, even in difficult night scenarios. On the front, it features an upgraded 32MP front camera with larger pixels, nearly 25 per cent larger than the previous generation.

The camera system app on the Vivo V25 Pro includes a slew of intriguing features, including Night Portrait, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Real-time Extreme Night Mode, OIS Night Video, and Bokeh Night Video, and many more. OIS Super Night Portrait allows users to capture clear portraits even in low light, with bokeh blending seamlessly with the background.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300, an advanced 6nm 5G mobile chipset that ensures peak performance for all demanding tasks, powers the Vivo V25 Pro. To provide powerful and efficient performance for all tasks, the chipset is paired with LPDDR4X RAM, fast UFS 3.1 storage, and an extended RAM 3.0 feature that provides 8 GB of additional virtual RAM.

The Vivo V25 Pro has a large 4830mAh battery with a 66W FlashCharge and Smart Charging Engine technology that reduces battery deterioration and heat generated during charging, safeguarding and extending overall battery life and health. In addition, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS12, which is based on the latest Android 12 platform. The Vivo V25 Pro, like all Vivo devices, adheres to Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India.'



