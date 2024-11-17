Business

NTPC Green Energy to Lamosaic India: Check 4 IPOs opening this week

1 Mainboard and 3 SME Category IPOs This Week

Four new IPOs are opening in the stock market this week, including 1 mainboard and 3 SME category IPOs.

A Lucrative Week for IPO Investors

If you invest through IPOs, this week is set to be highly profitable with four IPO listings.

NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens Next Week

Opening from November 19-22,

Price band -Rs 102-108,

Minimum investment- Rs 14,904

Listing on November 27.

Lamosaic India IPO Opens Next Week

Opens from November 21-26.

Price band-  Rs 200/share

Lot size- 600 shares,

Minimum investment- Rs 1,20,000,

Listing- November 29.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO Opens Next Week

Opens from November 22-26

Price band- Rs 214-226/share

Lot size- 600 shares

Minimum investment- Rs 1,35,600

Listing on November 29.

Rosmerta Digital Services IPO Opens Next Week

Opens from November 18-21

Price band- Rs 140-147/share

Lot size 1000 shares

Minimum investment- Rs 1,47,000

Listing on November 26.

Zinka Logistics Listing on November 21

Five IPOs are listing this week, including Zinka Logistics Solution Limited (BlackBuck) on November 21.

Three More IPOs Listing This Week

Four other IPOs listing this week include Neelam Linens, Mangal Compusolution Ltd, and Onyx Biotec Ltd (all SME category).

