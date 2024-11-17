Dhanush’s empire: Net worth, cars and an extravagant lifestyle

Explore Dhanush’s incredible net worth, luxury cars, and extravagant lifestyle. Learn how the actor-producer transformed his humble beginnings into a multi-crore empire.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Dhanush, a multi-talented actor, director, lyricist, and producer in Tamil cinema, is known as Venkatesh Prabhu to his family. He adopted the name Dhanush for his film career. With a lean physique, an unassuming face, and no significant family background, his beginnings were modest. However, this unassuming Kumar would later become the son-in-law of a superstar.

Despite initial criticism, Dhanush evolved into a National Award-winning actor. Initially, he had no aspirations for acting. A devoted fan of Rajinikanth, he consistently watches his films on the first day, first show. From being a fan, Dhanush became his son-in-law and even produced the film 'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth.

Dhanush's brother, Selvaraghavan, played a crucial role in his film career. He rose from humble beginnings to achieve success in Kollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood, and even Hollywood. His father, Kasthuri Raja, faced financial hardships in the past. Dhanush brought him immense pride by taking him to the President's House to receive a National Award.

Young Venkatesh Prabhu dreamt of becoming a chef. However, he embraced an unexpected opportunity in cinema. His debut film, 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', faced criticism, but Dhanush persevered. 

Driven by a desire to succeed despite criticism, Dhanush's second film, 'Kadhal Kondein', marked a turning point. 'Thiruda Thirudi' further solidified his presence, with the song 'Manmadharasa' becoming a sensation. Subsequent hits like 'Pudhupettai' and 'Polladhavan' garnered serious attention, both positive and negative.

From a local talent, Dhanush transitioned to Bollywood with 'Raanjhanaa' and then to Hollywood with 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'. Hard work propelled his rise to fame.

Known for his preference for traditional attire, Dhanush navigates controversies with composure. Recently, Nayanthara alleged that he demanded Rs 10 crore for a 3-second video clip used in her documentary.

Contrary to any financial struggles, Dhanush's net worth is estimated at Rs 230 crore. He owns a luxurious bungalow worth ₹150 crore in Chennai's Poes Garden and possesses a collection of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce. Nayanthara also recently purchased a house in the same area. 

