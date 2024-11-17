Chunky Panday shares photo with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Chunky Panday recently delighted fans by sharing unseen photos from a birthday party, including a viral snap with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming film Sikandar, facing on-set injuries and security threats, while Chunky gears up for Housefull 5

First Published Nov 17, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Chunky Panday, known for his vibrant social media presence, recently shared a rare photo featuring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff, creating a buzz among fans. Taking to Instagram, he posted a series of pictures from a birthday celebration with his wife and others. One of the standout photos showed him alongside Salman and Jackie, which quickly went viral. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, expressing their excitement. In the caption, Chunky wished the birthday celebrant, Andre Timmins, and described it as a lovely evening.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next project, Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Both Rashmika and Kajal had previously revealed on social media that the film’s production had commenced. Recently, reports surfaced about Salman sustaining a rib injury during the shoot, which he later confirmed.

Salman has also been dealing with serious security concerns due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. These threats intensified following the murder of politician Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman, who was fatally shot outside his son’s office. In light of these developments, the actor’s security measures have been significantly heightened.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Actress faces cyber attack amid documentary controversy

The film Sikandar marks another collaboration between Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala, a partnership that has delivered hits like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

On a different note, Chunky Panday is set to appear in Housefull 5, a multi-starrer comedy. The film, which has been filming abroad recently, promises to continue the franchise's legacy of humor and entertainment.

