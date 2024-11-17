Sambhar lake Rajasthan: Check out India's largest salt lake

Sambhar, Rajasthan, is an ideal destination for adventure enthusiasts. Located approximately 80 km from Jaipur, this small town offers a unique blend of history and natural beauty

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

Sambhar, Rajasthan, is a haven for adventure seekers. Located 80 km from Jaipur, this town captivates with its history and natural beauty. Known as Rajasthan's salt city, Sambhar boasts India's largest salt lake

article_image2

Sambhar Salt Lake

Sambhar Salt Lake

The vastness of the lake is the first thing you notice upon arriving in Sambhar. For millennia, Sambhar Lake has been integral to India's salt production. Once ruled by the local Chauhan dynasty, Sambhar's salt now reaches across the nation

article_image3

Sambhar Salt Lake: Seasonal Changes

Sambhar Salt Lake: The lake transforms with the seasons. During summer, the dried lake bed reveals salt layers, where local workers collect the salt. The sight of the sun glinting off the expansive salt flats is unforgettable

article_image4

Sambhar Salt Train

Sambhar Salt Train: A century-old salt train is another Sambhar attraction. This narrow-gauge railway initially transported salt from the lake. Today, it's a tourist attraction, offering a nostalgic journey

article_image5

Sambhar Salt Lake: Birdwatching Paradise

Sambhar Salt Lake: Beyond salt, the lake is renowned for migratory birds. From October to March, thousands of flamingos and other birds arrive, making it a birdwatcher's paradise

article_image6

Sambhar Salt Lake: Diverse Birdlife

Sambhar Salt Lake: Witness diverse bird species at Sambhar Salt Lake. With luck, spot pelicans, storks, and flamingos. Binoculars enhance distant bird viewing

article_image7

Shakambhari Devi Temple

History and spirituality enthusiasts can visit the Shakambhari Devi Temple in Sambhar, an ancient temple on the town's outskirts, believed to be over 2500 years old

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH) snt

ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH)

SHOCKING Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH) snt

SHOCKING! Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH)

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 - Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India NTI

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India

Recent Stories

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement? gcw

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement?

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others ATG

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity gcw

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon