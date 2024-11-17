Russia launched 120 missiles, 90 drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, claims Zelenskyy

Russia launched a massive combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and causing civilian casualties. This attack, the largest in months, involved a barrage of drones and missiles, with some damage reported despite Ukrainian air defenses intercepting a significant number of projectiles.

Russia launched 120 missile 90 drone targeting Ukraine infrastructure claims Zelenskyy gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Russia on Sunday launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, described by officials as the largest over the past months, targeting energy infrastructure and killing civilians. The incident occurred as concerns about Moscow's plans to destroy Ukraine's ability to generate electricity in advance of the harsh winter months are growing.

In a massive onslaught throughout Ukraine, Russia fired 90 drones and 120 missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that a variety of drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as ballistic, cruise, and aircraft-launched ballistic missiles, were used. 140 aviation targets were shot down by Ukrainian defense forces, Zelenskyy claimed in a Telegram post.

Also Read | Viral video: German slackliners' walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record

Zelenskyy stated, "The enemy targeted our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack resulted in two fatalities and six injuries, including two children."

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, said the combined drone and missile attack was the most potent in three months.

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks have severely damaged Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, leading to several emergency power outages and rolling blackouts across the country. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called on Western partners to strengthen the nation's air defenses in order to stave off attacks and make repairs possible.

Also Read |  After Canada, now Khalistan 'referendum' aimed at balkanizing India reaches New Zealand; sparks outrage| WATCH

According to local accounts, there were explosions reported throughout Ukraine on Sunday, notably in the capital city of Kyiv, the important southern port of Odesa, and the west and center parts of the nation.

The operational command of Poland’s armed forces wrote on X that Polish and allied aircraft, including fighter jets, have been mobilized in Polish airspace because of the “massive” Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. The steps were aimed to provide safety in Poland’s border areas, it said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Viral video: German slackliners walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record gcw

Viral video: German slackliners' walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

After Canada, now Khalistan 'referendum' aimed at balkanizing India reaches New Zealand; sparks outrage WATCH snt

After Canada, now Khalistan 'referendum' aimed at balkanizing India reaches New Zealand; sparks outrage| WATCH

Who is Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary picked by oldest US president-elect Trump anr

Who is Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary picked by oldest US president-elect Trump?

Israel PM Netanyahu's home targeted: Moment two flash bombs land in garden caught on camera (WATCH) anr

Israel PM Netanyahu's home targeted: Moment two flash bombs land in garden caught on camera (WATCH)

Recent Stories

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement? gcw

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement?

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others ATG

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity gcw

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon