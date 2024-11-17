Russia launched 120 missiles, 90 drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, claims Zelenskyy

Russia launched a massive combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and causing civilian casualties. This attack, the largest in months, involved a barrage of drones and missiles, with some damage reported despite Ukrainian air defenses intercepting a significant number of projectiles.

Russia on Sunday launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, described by officials as the largest over the past months, targeting energy infrastructure and killing civilians. The incident occurred as concerns about Moscow's plans to destroy Ukraine's ability to generate electricity in advance of the harsh winter months are growing.

In a massive onslaught throughout Ukraine, Russia fired 90 drones and 120 missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that a variety of drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as ballistic, cruise, and aircraft-launched ballistic missiles, were used. 140 aviation targets were shot down by Ukrainian defense forces, Zelenskyy claimed in a Telegram post.

Zelenskyy stated, "The enemy targeted our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack resulted in two fatalities and six injuries, including two children."

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, said the combined drone and missile attack was the most potent in three months.

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks have severely damaged Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, leading to several emergency power outages and rolling blackouts across the country. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called on Western partners to strengthen the nation's air defenses in order to stave off attacks and make repairs possible.

According to local accounts, there were explosions reported throughout Ukraine on Sunday, notably in the capital city of Kyiv, the important southern port of Odesa, and the west and center parts of the nation.

The operational command of Poland’s armed forces wrote on X that Polish and allied aircraft, including fighter jets, have been mobilized in Polish airspace because of the “massive” Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. The steps were aimed to provide safety in Poland’s border areas, it said.

