Vivo Y77e 5G powered with 5,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel main sensor launched; know specifications here

The Vivo Y77e 5G was quietly unveiled in China as the company's latest model in the Y-series. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC powers the new smartphone with a waterdrop-style notch display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Vivo Y77e 5G has dual rear cameras, one of which is a 13-megapixel main sensor. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo Y77e 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support.

The Vivo Y77e 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 20,000) in China for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is also available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. However, Vivo has not yet revealed the prices of these variants. It is available in the colours Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea (translated). Currently, there is no information on its launch or availability in other markets, including India.

OriginOS, based on Android 12, powers the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y77e 5G. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC is paired with a Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo Y77e 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an f/2.4 lens. It has an 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats. The camera unit supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, slow-motion, panorama, live photo, and super night mode.

The Vivo Y77e 5G has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). The new device's connectivity options include WLAN, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the side and supports face unlock for authentication.

The Vivo Y77e 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W flash charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery can provide up to 25 days of standby time on a single charge. Furthermore, the phone measures 164x75x8.25mm and weighs approximately 194 grams.

