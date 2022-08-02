Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo India served notices for tax evasion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    The government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three mobile companies of China, the Finance Minister announced. She said the three firms are Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi while replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour.

    Oppo Xiaomi Vivo India served notices for tax evasion says Nirmala Sitharaman gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    The government is investigating into cases of suspected tax avoidance by Chinese mobile companies Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi and notifications have been handed to them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

    According to the minister, "duty evasion is roughly Rs 2,981 crore" and that "the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has given a notice to Oppo for total customs duty of Rs 4,389 crore and these are on the grounds of misdeclaration of certain items resulting to a short payment of customs tax."

    She said that the government believes that undervaluing imported goods for the aim of avoiding paying customs tax is an evasion of Rs 1,408 crore. In contrast to the demand for Rs 4,389 crore, she said they had come forward willingly to deposit Rs 450 crore.

    Also Read | ED seizes Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 5,551 crore over forex violations

    During Question Hour, she was responding to supplementary questions. She stated that Xiaomi, which deals with constructed MI mobile phones, has received three show-cause warnings with regards to the other businesses.

    "There is an approximate duty obligation of Rs 653 crore. For the three show cause notices, they have been issued, they have deposited just Rs 46 lakh," the minister added. She informed the House that a demand notice for Vivo India had been issued for Rs 2,217 crore, for which they had made a voluntary deposit of Rs 60 crore.

    According to the finance minister's written response, an inquiry by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence led to the serving of Oppo Mobiles India Ltd. with a show cause notice requesting Rs 4403.88 crore. In her written response, Sitharaman stated that the investigation directorates had carried out search and seizure operations in cases involving five organisations related to the telecom sector where tax cheating had been discovered.

    Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6; various offers on phones, electronics

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it find its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    UK Royal Mint launches new Lord Ganesh gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi gcw

    UK Royal Mint launches new 'Lord Ganesh' gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    UPI transactions cross 6 Billion in July; PM Modi calls it 'Outstanding Achievement' - adt

    UPI transactions cross 6 Billion in July; PM Modi calls it 'Outstanding Achievement'

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6 know various offers on phones electronics gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6; various offers on phones, electronics

    You can now buy Infinity scooter on Flipkart here s how to book likely to feature more EVs gcw

    You can now buy Infinity scooter on Flipkart, here's how to book it

    Recent Stories

    MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence over her clip hiding Louis Vuitton bag goes viral gcw

    MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence over her clip 'hiding' LV bag goes viral

    Asia Cup T20 2022: India-Pakistan clash on August 28, final to be held on September 11-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: India-Pakistan clash on August 28, final to be held on September 11

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it find its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Pelosi Taiwan visit: China fires another warning at US... this time from India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon