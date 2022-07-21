Vivo T1x powered with 18W charging speed, dual rear camera launched; Details here

The Vivo T1x has a 6.58-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a full HD resolution, a waterdrop notch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. Vivo has equipped the phone with the Snapdragon 680 CPU, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Vivo T1x is the company's new low-cost device in India. This smartphone appeals to an audience that is still content with purchasing a 4G-enabled cellphone that allows them to save money. This Vivo phone offers two back cameras, a 90Hz display, and a huge battery size. You also receive Android 12 OS out of the box, which gives you the most up-to-date features.

The 4GB + 64GB edition of the Vivo T1x costs Rs 11,999 in India. Vivo also offers a 4GB + 128GB storage device for Rs 12,999 and a 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 14,999. The gadget will be accessible online across the country beginning July 27.

The Vivo T1x has a 6.58-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a full HD resolution, a waterdrop notch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. Vivo has equipped the phone with the Snapdragon 680 CPU, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Even the RAM is essentially extendable by up to 2GB.

The phone boasts two back cameras, one with a 50-megapixel main sensor and the other with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Vivo boasts that the main camera can take high-quality photographs in low-light conditions owing to the super night mode. The phone has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Vivo T1x runs the Funtouch OS 12 version, which is built on top of the Android 12 operating system, making it one of the few phones in this price category to have this version. The Vivo T1x has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed. Vivo has outfitted the gadget with a 4-layer cooling technology that it says would aid in thermal management when gaming.

