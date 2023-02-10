Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and over the last few months, the former Apple flagship has received tremendous sales. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 36,999 in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale. Know how you can grab Apple smartphone.

One of the best-selling iPhone models to date is the Apple iPhone 13, and during the past several months, the former Apple flagship has seen incredible sales. The Apple iPhone 13 was one of the best-selling smartphones in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and the smartphone is now offered at an incredible discount in the Flipkart sale just in time for Valentine's Day. After a discount of Rs 7,901, the Apple iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 61,999. Additionally, during the Valentine's Day deal, customers may receive Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI purchases.

The Apple iPhone 13 is now available for Rs 59,999. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 23,000 in return for an old smartphone. In the Flipkart Valentine's Day sale, customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 for only Rs 36,999 after all promotions and bank discounts.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 13 models with 256GB and 512GB of storage are now available for Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

In terms of style and features, the Apple iPhone 13 and the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 are practically identical, however there is a significant price difference between the two. You may simply think about the Apple iPhone 13 if you want to get an Apple iPhone 14 but are on a tight budget.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours.

