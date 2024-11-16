Train Ticket Booking: Best apps beyond IRCTC for seamless travel

Train travel in India is popular, but booking tickets can be challenging. Here’s a list of reliable apps for a seamless and hassle-free booking experience.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Booking bus, train, and flight tickets is now easier than ever. No more standing in long queues at stations. People now prefer online ticket booking, but finding a reliable app is crucial. Users look for trustworthy apps, offer quick booking, and are easy to use. IRCTC is the most popular train ticket booking app. However, several other reliable apps offer seamless ticket booking.

 

IRCTC:  The IRCTC Rail Connect app is the official app of Indian Railways. It offers features like fast booking, seat selection, and train timetables. This app is secure, easy, and user-friendly.

MakeMyTrip:  MakeMyTrip is quite convenient for online ticket booking. You can book train, flight, bus, and hotel tickets all on one platform. Booking through this app can also get you special gifts and discounts. It also offers travel insurance.

 

Paytm: Known for online payments and bookings, Paytm also allows you to book tickets. This app offers features like cashback offers and confirmation predictions. It's also very easy to use. The direct payment facility from the wallet allows for quick ticket booking.

Goibibo: Goibibo is another popular app for train ticket booking. Besides booking tickets, you can also check train timetables.

 

ConfirmTkt: You can also use this app to book train tickets. If your ticket is on the waiting list, this app predicts the probability of your ticket getting confirmed. It also offers Tatkal ticket booking.

Caution while using apps: Online fraud cases are increasing. Exercise caution before downloading any app. Download and make payments only through official apps.

