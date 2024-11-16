Mahesh Babu ventures into solar energy sector with TruZon solar: Here’s what we know

Superstar Mahesh Babu is thriving not only in films but also in the business world. Reports indicate he's entering the solar energy sector with TruZon Solar.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, besides films, is also an ambassador for several big brands in the country. He is a partner in AMB Cinemas and Humble Dresses, and a producer with GMB Entertainments. There are rumors that he is planning to start another new business. According to industry sources, Mahesh is entering the solar business.

Mahesh Babu is reportedly entering the solar power generation sector. It is learned that he is entering the solar energy business in partnership with TruZon Solar (Suntech Limited). There is talk that he is going to invest heavily in this. His fans are commenting on social media that if 'super' energy is added to green energy, there will be no turning back for solar power in India.



Coming to Mahesh and Rajamouli's film: Movie lovers are eagerly waiting for this movie. Mahesh Babu is currently preparing like a Hollywood hero for Rajamouli's film. He looks very handsome with long hair and a medium beard. It is learned that the opening of this movie will happen soon. With this film, Mahesh is going to become a pan-world hero. The pre-production of this film, which is going to be made as an Amazon adventure movie, is also reportedly complete.

The budget of the upcoming movie in the combination of Mahesh and Rajamouli is expected to definitely cross Rs.1000 crores. International artists are going to act in this film. The team expects that the business of this film may cross Rs.2000 crores.

Mahesh Babu is already getting ready for Rajamouli's film by growing his hair and beard. Mahesh has already taken some training. With the pre-production script work of this film completed, Rajamouli is on the hunt for locations.

Rajamouli has said in the past that this film is an adventure action drama, set in the forest, and will be like Indiana Jones. Recently, Rajamouli put up a post on his social media. He shared a photo of himself roaming among animals in a forest area in Kenya and posted, 'Searching'. This post went viral.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has already transformed into a stylish look with long hair and a thick beard for this film. Writer Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview that the script work for this film has already been completed and the music work has also started. It is learned that Rajamouli is still in pre-production work. However, everyone is waiting to see when the film will officially start with the pooja ceremony.

