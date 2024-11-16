Mahesh Babu ventures into solar energy sector with TruZon solar: Here’s what we know

Superstar Mahesh Babu is thriving not only in films but also in the business world. Reports indicate he's entering the solar energy sector with TruZon Solar.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu, besides films, is also an ambassador for several big brands in the country. He is a partner in AMB Cinemas and Humble Dresses, and a producer with GMB Entertainments. There are rumors that he is planning to start another new business. According to industry sources, Mahesh is entering the solar business. 

article_image2

Mahesh Babu is reportedly entering the solar power generation sector. It is learned that he is entering the solar energy business in partnership with TruZon Solar (Suntech Limited). There is talk that he is going to invest heavily in this. His fans are commenting on social media that if 'super' energy is added to green energy, there will be no turning back for solar power in India.
 

article_image3

Coming to Mahesh and Rajamouli's film: Movie lovers are eagerly waiting for this movie. Mahesh Babu is currently preparing like a Hollywood hero for Rajamouli's film. He looks very handsome with long hair and a medium beard. It is learned that the opening of this movie will happen soon.

 With this film, Mahesh is going to become a pan-world hero. The pre-production of this film, which is going to be made as an Amazon adventure movie, is also reportedly complete.  

article_image4

The budget of the upcoming movie in the combination of Mahesh and Rajamouli is expected to definitely cross Rs.1000 crores. International artists are going to act in this film. The team expects that the business of this film may cross Rs.2000 crores. 


Mahesh Babu is already getting ready for Rajamouli's film by growing his hair and beard. Mahesh has already taken some training. With the pre-production script work of this film completed, Rajamouli is on the hunt for locations.

article_image5

Rajamouli has said in the past that this film is an adventure action drama, set in the forest, and will be like Indiana Jones. Recently, Rajamouli put up a post on his social media. He shared a photo of himself roaming among animals in a forest area in Kenya and posted, 'Searching'. This post went viral.

article_image6

Mahesh Babu, Krishna


Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has already transformed into a stylish look with long hair and a thick beard for this film. Writer Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview that the script work for this film has already been completed and the music work has also started.  

It is learned that Rajamouli is still in pre-production work. However, everyone is waiting to see when the film will officially start with the pooja ceremony.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Live and let live": Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan takes dig at Dhanush, shares actor's speech amid row dmn

"Live and let live": Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan takes dig at Dhanush, shares actor's speech amid row

Does producer become an emperor?' Nayanthara accuses Dhanush of blocking Netflix documentary release AJR

'An all-time low': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for Rs 10 crore demand over 3-second clip

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani scammed of Rs 25 lakhs in fraudulent deal NTI

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani, scammed of Rs 25 lakhs in fraudulent deal

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari post similar Maldives photos, stir up relationship buzz NTI

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari post similar Maldives photos, stir up relationship buzz

Recent Stories

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you vkp

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out NTI

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out

Haryana government shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels AJR

Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion vkp

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon