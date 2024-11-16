Kerala: Former BJP Leader Sandeep Varier joins Congress, calls party 'shop of love'

Former Kerala BJP leader Sandeep Varier has joined the Congress party, citing the BJP's "factory of hatred" and lack of democracy. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

Palakkad: Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier has officially joined the Congress party and was welcomed by senior Congress leaders, including KPCC President K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, at the KPCC office in Palakkad.

Also Read: Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Speaking at a press conference held at the KPCC headquarters, Sandeep expressed his reasons for leaving the BJP. "I am joining a party that is a 'shop of love,'" he said. "My mistake was expecting love and care from a factory that only produces hatred. I was suffocated in a place that does not respect democracy."

Warrier revealed that he had often felt sidelined and unsupported within the BJP. He recounted facing disciplinary action for speaking his mind and for posts he made on social media. "I was restricted from participating in media discussions. I faced action for over a year simply because of a personal post on Facebook.," he said.

Referring to his current association with Congress, Varier made it clear that he did not align with communal politics. "I am not interested in discussing religion or creating division," he added.

Sandeep went on to list specific grievances against the BJP, accusing the party of sidelining him after his opposition to certain deals with the CPM. "My mistake was opposing the CPM-BJP deal. My mistake was opposing the exchange of Karuvannur and Kodakara. My fault was that my name was not on the call list of Kodakara hawala case accused Dharma Rajan," he said.

Sandeep alleged he faced disciplinary action in BJP and was not allowed to speak on the side of humanity and blamed K Surendran and others for his switch to Congress.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 680 November 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

