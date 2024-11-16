Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Nepal next week, focus on strengthening military ties

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Nepal next week, strengthening military ties between the two nations through joint exercises, training programs, and strategic discussions.

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Nepal next week, focus on strengthening military ties
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Aiming to further strengthen the military ties between two neighbouring countries, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will be visiting to Nepal next week.

Sources in the defence ministry said that General Dwivedi’s visit to Kathmandu will mark another significant chapter in the evolving military diplomacy between the two nations. 

“This visit underscores the deep-rooted military ties between India and Nepal, which have flourished over a century of shared history, strategic interests, and cooperation on various security and defence matters,” sources said.

His visit comes after the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) confirmed in Kathmandu that the Nepalese prime minister, KP Sharma Oli will travel to China in early December, breaking the tradition of visiting to India first after being sworn in as the prime minister. 

It has been the tradition for the Nepalese prime ministers to undertake first abroad travel to India. Oli will be the first prime minister to visit China and not India on his first bilateral visit abroad after taking over.

He became the prime minister for the fourth time in July this year, replacing the Left coalition government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda).

India and Nepal have always shared a special relationship, reinforced by cultural, historical, and geographical factors. 

“This bond has evolved into a robust military partnership that plays a key role in enhancing regional security.”

General Dwivedi’s visit is expected to further strengthen these ties, paving the way for continued collaboration on multiple fronts, including joint military exercises, training programs, and strategic discussions on regional and global security concerns, the sources said.

Kathmandu has continued its close ties with New Delhi, with regular exchanges of military training, visits, and defence modernisation. India & Nepal are critical partners in enhancing mutual military capabilities, particularly through training programs.

The sources further said that his visit is expected to focus on the ongoing defence modernisation in both militaries, through various initiatives. 

“Both countries offer courses to military personnel in reputed military institutions.”

“This collaboration has seen over 300 Nepali Army personnel trained in India this year alone, in specialised fields such as counterinsurgency, leadership development, and peacekeeping. Similarly, India Army personnel also undergo courses in Nepal.”

