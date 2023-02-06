Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra alongside iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The Ultra variant is said to be the most expensive phone in the lineup. Apple already offers an Apple Watch Ultra that features premium materials such as titanium and sapphire.

With the introduction of the iPhone, iPad, and even the MacBook in recent years, Apple has increased the cost of its products, but it is not yet finished. New reports claim that Apple plans to introduce the Ultra model next year along with the iPhone 16 series, adding another high-end iPhone to its inventory. According to the Bloomberg report, the iPhone Pro series has experienced significant demand because of its features, which set it apart from other models.

Rumours about iPhone Ultra surfaced last year, and it was reported that Apple might replace this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max with iPhone 15 Ultra. The leak came from notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The Pro Max model, according to the same expert, will, however, continue to exist (for now). Gurman says in his most recent Power On newsletter: "But instead of renaming the Pro Max 'the Ultra,' Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release."

Gurman claims that Apple may include more camera enhancements with the iPhone 16 Ultra (or whatever it might be called). Larger display and a quicker processor are two more important improvements.

Apple may change its mind and include the iPhone 16 Ultra to its lineup next year even if the iPhone 15 series is currently at the production stage. We anticipate the rumoured iPhone 16 Ultra to easily become the first Rs 2 lakh iPhone on the market, given that the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs over Rs 1.5 lakh and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might go further up this year.

Apple may employ more costly materials on the rumoured iPhone 16 Ultra, which would be the most expensive model in the series and be akin to the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple started explicitly separating the standard iPhone and iPhone Pro models last year. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a new display notch, processor, and cameras in addition to minor changes to the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max models compared to the iPhone 13.

