    Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 ahead of Valentine's Day; Know how to grab the deal

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 alongside Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Here's how to buy Apple smartphone ahead of Valentine's Day.

    In the Flipkart sale leading up to Valentine's Day, the Apple iPhone 14 is being offered for the lowest price ever. Along with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 was introduced last year with a starting price of $79,900. The Apple iPhone 14 has just been on the market for a few months, and it is presently on sale at Flipkart in front of Valentine's Day for Rs 44,999 after receiving a Rs 34,901 discount. Because it resembles the Apple iPhone 13 more than anything else, the Apple iPhone 14 didn't generate the hype that Apple had hoped for.

    Also Read | Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    Both iPhones have specs that are quite comparable. However, because the price gap between the Apple iPhone 14 and the Apple iPhone 13 is so significant, more people were choosing the cheaper Apple iPhone 13 model. However, thanks to this Valentine's Day promotion, the Apple iPhone 14 will undoubtedly experience an increase in sales.

    After a discount of Rs 13,901, the Apple iPhone 14 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 65,999. Additionally, purchases made using American Express, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First credit cards will receive 10% discount, up to a maximum of Rs 1,000. Along with this, Flipkart is slashing the cost of your previous smartphone by up to Rs 20,000, making the Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 44,999.

    Also Read | Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

    This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 44,999 after all bank incentives and discounts, a Rs 34,901 savings.

    Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

    Also Read | Apple's upcoming iPhones may be able to charge AirPods, other devices: Report

