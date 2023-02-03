Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

Vishal Bhardwaj joined an illustrious list of international filmmakers such as Damien Chazelle and Park Chan-wook to direct a short film for Apple. Titled Fursat, the 30-minute Bollywood-style musical was shot with the iPhone 14 Pro, and was released on YouTube on Friday.

Apple has created a brilliant method to promote the features of its top-tier iPhones; the tech company often creates short films, which are helmed by renowned directors. These short films, which are all filmed using the most recent iPhone models, cover a range of genres and filmmaking techniques. And now, renowned Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj has joined a select group of distinguished filmmakers from around the world to create a short film for Apple.

The 30-minute Bollywood-style musical, titled Fursat, was recorded using the iPhone 14 Pro and made available on YouTube on Friday. The film has been described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.”

'Fursat' stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishaan Khatter. With vocalists like Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher, the short has an original composition by Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar. Shiamak Davar created the choreography for Fursat, which was directed by Swapnil Sonawane.

Chinese New Year - Through the Five Passes, a 17-minute short film from Peng Fei, was released by Apple earlier this year. Like Fursat, this was also shot on iPhone 14 Pros. Last year, director Park Chan-wook released a short film titled Life is But a Dream, shot with the iPhone 13 Pro.

After the release of the iPhone 13 Pro and its 'Cinematic mode,' which imitates professional filming skills by adding on-the-fly depth of field effects to recognisable scenes, Apple launched the 'Shot on an Apple' marketing campaign in 2021.

For the unaware, the features introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro are enhanced somewhat from those of its predecessor. With the new "Action mode" included on the most recent iPhone, users may record fluid films by adjusting the camera for shaking, vibrations, and other actions. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro can play movies in 4K at 30 and 24 frames per second.