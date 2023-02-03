Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    Vishal Bhardwaj joined an illustrious list of international filmmakers such as Damien Chazelle and Park Chan-wook to direct a short film for Apple. Titled Fursat, the 30-minute Bollywood-style musical was shot with the iPhone 14 Pro, and was released on YouTube on Friday.

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj Fursat shot on iPhone 14 Pro watch short film gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Apple has created a brilliant method to promote the features of its top-tier iPhones; the tech company often creates short films, which are helmed by renowned directors. These short films, which are all filmed using the most recent iPhone models, cover a range of genres and filmmaking techniques. And now, renowned Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj has joined a select group of distinguished filmmakers from around the world to create a short film for Apple.

    The 30-minute Bollywood-style musical, titled Fursat, was recorded using the iPhone 14 Pro and made available on YouTube on Friday.  The film has been described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.”

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    'Fursat' stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishaan Khatter. With vocalists like Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher, the short has an original composition by Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar. Shiamak Davar created the choreography for Fursat, which was directed by Swapnil Sonawane.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera launched

    Chinese New Year - Through the Five Passes, a 17-minute short film from Peng Fei, was released by Apple earlier this year.  Like Fursat, this was also shot on iPhone 14 Pros. Last year, director Park Chan-wook released a short film titled Life is But a Dream, shot with the iPhone 13 Pro.

    After the release of the iPhone 13 Pro and its 'Cinematic mode,' which imitates professional filming skills by adding on-the-fly depth of field effects to recognisable scenes, Apple launched the 'Shot on an Apple' marketing campaign in 2021.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    For the unaware, the features introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro are enhanced somewhat from those of its predecessor. With the new "Action mode" included on the most recent iPhone, users may record fluid films by adjusting the camera for shaking, vibrations, and other actions. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro can play movies in 4K at 30 and 24 frames per second.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45000 You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart Details here gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging 108MP main camera launched all details here gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera launched

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light at rear panel 240W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    Like the Pro Max Ultra but not overpriced OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gcw

    Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    Coca Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 10 Details here gcw

    Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a court notice as wife Aaliya filed domestic violence case against him

    Mia Khalifa SEXY and HOT photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her curvy body; fans spotted 'nip slip' in bikini RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY and HOT photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her curvy body; fans spotted 'nip slip' in bikini

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions AJR

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions

    Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram - gps

    Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    football ISL 2022-23 playoffs dates announced; final to be played on March 18 - full schedule here snt

    ISL 2022-23 playoffs dates announced; final to be played on March 18 - full schedule here

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon