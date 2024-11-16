Bengaluru SHOCKER! Drunk man kills 14-year-old son over refusal to study; arrested

A father, Ravikumar, allegedly killed his 14-year-old son, Tejas, in Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout over a dispute about the boy's school neglect. The fatal attack occurred after an argument, with Ravikumar reportedly intoxicated. Tejas later succumbed to head injuries at the hospital. Ravikumar has been arrested.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout, a father has been arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old son in a fit of rage late last night. The tragic event took place near the Yelachenahalli Gangotri Clinic, when Ravikumar, the father, reportedly attacked his son, Tejas, with a bat over a dispute concerning the boy's refusal to study and attend school.

According to the police, Ravikumar, who works as a carpenter, was upset with his son’s poor academic performance and lack of interest in school. The two had been arguing over Tejas's behaviour, which the father believed was influenced by bad company. The altercation escalated quickly, and Ravikumar allegedly assaulted his son, pushing him against a wall during the heated argument. This caused Tejas to suffer a severe head injury.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Tejas could not be saved, and he was declared dead after medical efforts failed. Authorities confirmed that the boy had been avoiding school for some time, a situation that had led to daily quarrels between father and son.

Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing two colleagues in drunken dispute, just 10 months after jail release

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call and immediately began their investigation. Ravikumar was taken into custody by the Kumaraswamy Layout Police, who registered a murder case against him. He is currently being interrogated by the authorities.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Tejas had been insisting on getting his mobile phone from his father, adding fuel to the already tense situation. Ravikumar, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, is accused of being extremely aggressive, blaming his son for not taking his education seriously.

