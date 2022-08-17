Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro pre-order begins in India; know cashback, exciting offers

Samsung has announced the pricing and availability of its latest smartwatches—Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro—in India. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will be available for pre-order in India starting August 16, 2022.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro prices and availability in India have been revealed by Samsung. In India, pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 5 series will be accepted beginning on August 16, 2022. Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and several more online and offline stores around the nation will all sell the new wristwatch.

The pricing of the Galaxy Watch 5 ranges from INR 27,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth version to INR 35,999 for the 44mm LTE version. The watch will be offered in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver hues for the 40mm version and Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver for the 44mm version.

Colours: The most expensive of the two new watches, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The Bluetooth version costs INR 44,999, while the LTE version costs INR 49,999.

Also Read | 5 reasons why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be your next smartphone

Cashback and offers: Samsung is giving a cashback of INR 3,000 and INR 5,000 on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, respectively. There are also simple financing alternatives. Additionally, individuals who pre-order these new smartwatches will receive the Galaxy Buds 2 for for INR 2,999 instead of the original INR 11,999 price. Apart from this, those who pre-book the Galaxy Watch 5 series can get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999. Apart from this, up to Rs 5,000 is being offered while exchanging your old device.

Features: The Exynos W920 dual-core 5nm CPU that debuted with the Galaxy Watch 4 series last year is still used in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both timepieces have circular Super AMOLED screens covered with Sapphire Glass. For tracking exercise and health, they have an accelerometer, barometer, body composition sensor, GPS, gyro, and heart rate monitor.

Also Read | 4 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The watch can measure SpO2, VO2 Max, stress levels, and sleep quality in addition to heart rate. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium casing, the Galaxy Watch 5 has an aluminium case. Both watches ship with silicone bands, but you may swap them out for more common 20mm watch straps. The devices have MIL-STD-810H ratings for shock resistance and an IP68 grade for dust and water resistance (up to 50mm).

The newest Wear OS 3.5 operating system combined with One UI Watch 4.5 is used by Samsung's new smartwatches. One UI Watch's updated model makes it simpler to call and write text. Better watch faces, stock applications, and Google Assistant are included. They contain 16GB of internal storage and 1.5GB of RAM.

The battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 is 50 hours, whilst the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge. In just 30 minutes, both watches may be charged up to 50%. With compatible smartphones and Samsung chargers, they offer 10W Qi wireless charging.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched; from 25W fast charging to triple rear camera; know it all