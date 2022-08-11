4 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and more premium features. The earphones are now available in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. Know why it should be your next buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Samsung's newest foldables, which have finally been released. The South Korean electronics behemoth also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in addition to the new foldables. The earbuds are Samsung's most expensive TWS product and were introduced with a number of high-end capabilities, including active noise reduction, 24bit Hi-Fi music, and others.

Price and colours: Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which retail for $229.99 (or around Rs 18,200), have already begun. The earphones are now available in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Amazing sound quality: Launched with a unique coaxial 2-way speaker (tweeter + woofer), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The earbuds include 360-degree audio with direct multi-channel and 24 bit Hi-Fi audio. With 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro tracks and eliminates more outside sound — even soft sounds like wind.

High quality microphone: Three high SNR microphones and active noise cancellation are also included in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which can effectively filter out minor noises inside each earbud. The voice recognition function on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also enables users to hear background noise.

Battery life: Each Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbud has a 61mAh battery, while the charging case has a 515mAh battery. The earbuds have a maximum listening length of 5 hours on a single charge and a total listening time of 18 hours when using the charging case with ANC. The battery backup increases to 8 hours for the earbuds and 29 hours overall when the ANC is turned off. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support Samsung's proprietary Seamless Codec HiFi, AAC, and SBC codecs and have Bluetooth 5.3 out of the box.