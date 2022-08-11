Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched; from 25W fast charging to triple rear camera; know it all

Samsung finally launched the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones. Although the Indian prices haven’t been announced yet, the starting price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be priced over Rs 1,40,000.

One of the most anticipated mobile gadgets of the year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, were finally released by Samsung. The newest gadgets are a significant improvement over the previous generation and have some of the greatest hardware money can buy, even though the new line of foldables only offers slight design changes over their predecessors. For instance, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The 6.2-inch HD+ outer display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and has a resolution of 2316x904. A 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2176x1812 and support for an adjustable refresh rate of 120Hz serves as the primary display.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm powers the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM in all configurations. A 4,400mAh battery, 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging are all standard on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with three cameras on its back: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP sensor with a telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two cameras on the front: a 10MP camera on the cover screen and a 4MP camera hidden behind the folding screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM, and a USB type-C connector for connection.

The company also introduced Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro smartwatches (in 40mm and 44 mm sizes), along with a Galaxy Buds2 Pro hearable device, at its 'Galaxy Unpacked' global event.