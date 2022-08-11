5 reasons why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be your next smartphone

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with minor design changes over their predecessors. Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch alongside the new foldables. Here is why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4!

One of the most anticipated mobile gadgets of the year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, were finally released by Samsung. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. The most recent foldables were released using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a few additional improvements, and modest design tweaks over its predecessors. Here is everything you need to know.

Screen features: The clamshell design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 2640X1080p resolution for the primary screen that has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone also has a second display, a 1.9-inch super AMOLED panel with a 260X512 pixel resolution, located on the flap.

Storage & wireless charging: In contrast to the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM in all configurations and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone has a larger 3,700mAh battery and supports wireless charging, 25W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Camera features: A 12MP ultra-wide camera and a second 12MP wide-angle camera are both included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's dual back camera configuration. The smartphone's hole-punch folding display has a 10MP selfie camera up front.

Additional connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM connection, and a USB type-C connector are available as connectivity choices.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been launched at a price of $1,000 (roughly Rs 79,200). The smartphones are available for pre-orders and pre-order customers will also get other benefits like a free memory spec upgrade and also get benefits of up to Rs 5,000 after delivery of the devices.