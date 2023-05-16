Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour; Check price, sale details & offers

    Samsung announced  that it has introduced a new lime colour variant for the Galaxy S23. Starting May 16, it will be available in India, alongside the already existing Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender options. Check all details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour Check price sale details offers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    India now gets the new, revitalising lime colour option for the Samsung Galaxy S23. The Samsung Galaxy S23 was formerly only offered in the colours Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. The 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB storage capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime will each cost Rs. 74999 and Rs. 79999, respectively. Starting on May 16, the new colour option for the Samsung Galaxy S23 is accessible from all top online and physical retailers.

    The smartphone may be purchased for about Rs 3125 per month over 24 months with no fees via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. Flagship owners can avail affordability along with upgrade benefit. Another option is to combine the upgrade bonus with a bank cashback of ₹5000, which reduces the effective price of the 8/128GB and 8/256GB models to ₹61999 and ₹66999, respectively. Customers can also choose to pay through 9 months no-cost EMI with HDFC as part of this offer.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. 

    A 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom are all included in the Samsung Galaxy S23. The front-facing 12MP camera on the Galaxy S23 uses Super HDR technology to produce Nightography films that are really cinematic. 

    Premium experiences are ensured by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. With four OS iterations and five years of security updates, the Galaxy S23 can maintain its premium experience over time. The Samsung Knox security that is included into the Galaxy S23 has more government and business certifications than any other mobile platform, device, or solution currently available. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
