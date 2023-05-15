5 reasons why you should consider buying Oppo F23

The new Oppo F23 looks similar to the premium Reno 8 series with some tweaks in the rear camera deck. The Oppo F23 5G focuses on the design to attract budget-focused customers, though there are some compromises. The Oppo F23 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo's Redmi Note 12 Pro challenger, the F23 5G, has been introduced in India. Oppo often focuses on photography performance without being overly expensive with its F-series of smartphones. With a few changes to the back camera deck, the new Oppo F23 resembles the expensive Reno 8 series in appearance. One of its standout characteristics is that it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for less than Rs 25,000, which is an exceptional achievement in the world of Android phones.

The Oppo F23 5G prioritises design to appeal to consumers on a budget, yet there are certain concessions made to keep the phone reasonably priced. Here are some reasons why you should consider buying it: Display: Despite having a big 6.7-inch display, it has a reasonably compact casing that measures 8.2mm and weighs 192 grammes. Oppo employed an LCD screen in Vivid mode with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 96% colour gamut.

Battery: The Oppo F23 has a 5,000mAh battery with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a common combination for entry-level mid-range smartphones. The phone has an advantage over rivals because to the battery's support for 67W rapid charging. The Oppo F23's Oppo Battery Health Engine, according to the manufacturer, assures that the device may be charged and drained 1600 times. Fast charging: Oppo claims that its 67W SuperVOOC flash charging technology, which is exclusive to the company, provides a 50% charge in 18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can power up to 6 hours of talk time or 2.5 hours of YouTube video streaming. Its 5000mAh battery can support up to 39 hours of talk time and 16 hours of YouTube video playback on a full charge.