Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

The Redmi Note 14 series, featuring the base, Pro, and Pro+ models, is set to launch in India next month. The series boasts impressive specs including OLED displays, powerful processors, and advanced camera systems.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 14 series in China, which included three new models: the basic, Note Pro, and Note Pro+. The Redmi Note 14 series debut date in the Indian market has officially been announced by the brand. Taking to X, the business said that the well-liked model would be released next month.

Redmi Note 14 series: Expected features

Every Redmi Note 14 variant has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC powers the basic model, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset power the Pro and Pro+ models, respectively.

Regarding photography, the Redmi Note 14 Pro variants come with an 8MP ultrawide camera in addition to a 50MP main camera. While the Note Pro includes a 2MP macro camera, the Note Pro+ edition also boasts a 50MP Portrait telephoto camera.

The Note 14 Pro is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, both phones have waterproof bodies that are IP66, IP68, and IP69. Wi-Fi and 5G connection, dual speakers, USB-C type audio, infrared sensors, and an in-display fingerprint sensor are further features.

Redmi Note 14 series: Expected prices

In China, the Redmi Note 14 series costs between 1,499 CNY (about Rs 17,870) and 1,999 CNY (around Rs 23,835). In contrast, the Pro+ ranges from 1,999 CNY (about Rs 23,835) to 2,399 CNY (around Rs 28,625). This year, the pricing of the Redmi Note 14 in India may begin at about Rs 20,000.

