Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

The Redmi Note 14 series, featuring the base, Pro, and Pro+ models, is set to launch in India next month. The series boasts impressive specs including OLED displays, powerful processors, and advanced camera systems.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Earlier this year, Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 14 series in China, which included three new models: the basic, Note Pro, and Note Pro+. The Redmi Note 14 series debut date in the Indian market has officially been announced by the brand. Taking to X, the business said that the well-liked model would be released next month.

Redmi Note 14 series: Expected features

Every Redmi Note 14 variant has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC powers the basic model, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset power the Pro and Pro+ models, respectively.

Regarding photography, the Redmi Note 14 Pro variants come with an 8MP ultrawide camera in addition to a 50MP main camera. While the Note Pro includes a 2MP macro camera, the Note Pro+ edition also boasts a 50MP Portrait telephoto camera.

The Note 14 Pro is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, both phones have waterproof bodies that are IP66, IP68, and IP69. Wi-Fi and 5G connection, dual speakers, USB-C type audio, infrared sensors, and an in-display fingerprint sensor are further features.

Redmi Note 14 series: Expected prices

In China, the Redmi Note 14 series costs between 1,499 CNY (about Rs 17,870) and 1,999 CNY (around Rs 23,835). In contrast, the Pro+ ranges from 1,999 CNY (about Rs 23,835) to 2,399 CNY (around Rs 28,625). This year, the pricing of the Redmi Note 14 in India may begin at about Rs 20,000.

