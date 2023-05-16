WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Lock' feature for private chats

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced Chat Lock as an additional security feature, aiming to provide users with an extra layer of protection for their private conversations. The feature is available for both iOS and Android WhatsApp users.

What if you want to hide some specific chats from anyone who could access your phone? WhatsApp offers a function that allows you to lock the app with a password. The 'Chat Lock' function, which was announced on Monday by WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta, is intended to increase user privacy. With the help of this function, conversations are safely stored in a password-protected folder, preventing alerts from revealing the sender or contents of messages. Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and CEO of Meta confirmed the new feature in a Facebook post stating, "They're hidden in a password protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content."

