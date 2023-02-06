POCO X5 Pro 5G: 5 reasons why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has been announced in India. This is the first Poco phone with a 108-megapixel rear camera. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 and will go on sale on February 13. Here are 5 reasons you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone.

This week saw the Poco X5 Pro smartphone's introduction in India, and the new mid-range Poco gadget makes a lot of promises for those looking for a performance-focused phone. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, and yes, MIUI is the operating system that runs on it. It also has a fast refresh rate screen.

Processor and hardware: The large camera module of the Poco X5 Pro is finished in black as part of a dual tone design. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A Snapdragon 778G processor with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage powers the phone. The phone has a thickness of 7.9mm and weighs 181 grammes, which isn't the heaviest model we've seen in recent years.

Camera: A 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor make up Poco's triple rear camera system. The phone sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Other specifications: The only downside is that you still have Android 12 running on the phone, and the OS update support is unlikely to be long. With a 5000mAh battery that should last well over a day and a 67W fast charging speed, the Poco X5 Pro should be able to recharge you quickly.

Competition: In this price range, Poco X5 Pro competes with Redmi Note 12 Pros, Realme 10 Pro, and other models. The X5 Pro's internal hardware is identical to that of the Nothing Phone (1).

Price: Prices for the Poco X5 Pro in India start at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. There are a slew of discount offers available which can bring down the final buying price further.

