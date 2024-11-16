Entertainment

Nayanthara-Dhanush row: What is schadenfreude?

Meaning

Schadenfreude comes from German, combining Schaden (harm) and Freude (joy), meaning pleasure taken from someone else’s misfortune or failure.

 

Psychological Aspect

It arises from envy or resentment, where someone feels better when others experience setbacks or hardships, especially if they view them as rivals.

 

Common Experience

Although unpleasant, schadenfreude is a natural emotion. People often feel joy when others they dislike or compete with face difficulties or failures.

Social Comparison

The feeling comes from comparing oneself to others. When rivals or competitors fail, it boosts one's self-esteem or sense of superiority.

 

Celebrities and Public Life

Public figures, especially celebrities, experience schadenfreude from audiences when their lives face difficulties, as people derive satisfaction from their struggles or failures.

 

Nayanthara Accuses Dhanush

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of blocking content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, causing setbacks to their project, and possibly fueling schadenfreude amid their ongoing industry tensions.

