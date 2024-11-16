Nayanthara-Dhanush row: What is schadenfreude?

Entertainment
Schadenfreude comes from German, combining Schaden (harm) and Freude (joy), meaning pleasure taken from someone else’s misfortune or failure.
It arises from envy or resentment, where someone feels better when others experience setbacks or hardships, especially if they view them as rivals.
Although unpleasant, schadenfreude is a natural emotion. People often feel joy when others they dislike or compete with face difficulties or failures.
.
The feeling comes from comparing oneself to others. When rivals or competitors fail, it boosts one's self-esteem or sense of superiority.
Public figures, especially celebrities, experience schadenfreude from audiences when their lives face difficulties, as people derive satisfaction from their struggles or failures.
Nayanthara accused Dhanush of blocking content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, causing setbacks to their project, and possibly fueling schadenfreude amid their ongoing industry tensions.