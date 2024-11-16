Jhansi hospital tragedy sparks 'chuna' row: UP DyCM orders action against those behind VIP welcome (WATCH)

A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College late Friday night, when a devastating fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), claiming the lives of 10 newborns. The fire, caused by an electrical short circuit, left 16 other infants in critical condition, sparking public outrage and drawing attention to hospital safety lapses. But the incident took a controversial turn when it was revealed that elaborate preparations were made for the arrival of Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, leading to calls for accountability.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, arrived in Jhansi to assess the situation following the tragedy. However, videos on social media showed hospital staff sprinkling lime (chuna) on the roads around the hospital in what appeared to be an effort to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister. The visuals immediately went viral, drawing strong condemnation from political parties and the public alike.

In a video statement, Pathak expressed his dismay over the act and ordered the local authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the unnecessary preparations. "Before I arrived, someone applied lime on the road, which is completely inappropriate. I condemn this act and urge the district magistrate to identify those behind it and take stringent action," he said.

The controversy has fueled a larger debate about the insensitivity of the state government, with the Congress accusing the BJP of prioritizing image-building over the tragedy.

"Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burned to death, and their families were weeping and grieving. On the other hand, lime was being sprinkled on the roads to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister. The families even claimed that the entire compound was filthy, but it was cleaned up before the Deputy Chief Minister's visit," the Congress tweeted.

The tragic fire, which occurred around 10:45 pm in the NICU, also revealed significant safety lapses at the hospital. Fire extinguishers were found to be expired, and safety alarms failed to go off, raising serious questions about the hospital's preparedness for such an incident. While the fire department and a three-tier investigation have been launched to probe the incident, the BJP-led state government has been criticized for not ensuring basic safety measures.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), an ally of Congress, criticized the condition of government-run hospitals in the state, claiming that they had become a "den of misery and corruption." "There were no arrangements in the hospital to save the children... The BJP is a completely insensitive party. People are dying, but these people will never take responsibility," party spokesperson Juhie Singh said.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial compensation for the victims, with Rs 5 lakh being offered to the families of each deceased child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, offering financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased child.

Earlier today, Pathak stated that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty. "Instructions have been issued to launch a three-tier probe into the incident. The Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi and the DIG have been told to investigate the matter and the fire department will also look into it. Along with this, instructions have also been given for a magisterial inquiry into the incident," the deputy chief minister said on X.

Interacting with reporters, he said efforts are on to identify the newborns who were charred in the blaze. "We will find out the reasons behind the incident and whose negligence led to it. The first challenge is to give quality treatment to the injured children."

